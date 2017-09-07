बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अखिलेश बोले, मेट्रो के बाद इकाना स्टेडियम ने बढ़ाया मान, पिंक बॉल गेम का आनंद लें
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 09:52 PM IST
यूपी के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने अपनी सरकार में किए गए एक और काम का जिक्र किया और यूपी वासियों को बधाई दी। अखिलेश ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि लखनऊ मेट्रो के बाद समाजवादी सरकार में बने इकाना स्टेडियम ने प्रदेश का मान बढ़ाया है। दलीप ट्रॉपी के डे-नाइट मैच का आनंद लें। डे-नाइट मैच में पिंक बॉल का उपयोग किया जाता है।
लखनऊ के इकाना क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में बृहस्पतिवार से दिलीप ट्रॉफी की शुरुआत हो गई। ये मैच इंडिया ग्रीन और इंडिया रेड के बीच खेला जा रहा है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि जल्द ही लखनऊ में भी इंटरनेशनल मैच खेले जाएंगे।
