बिना पैसे खर्च किए, इन आसान से एक्सरसाइज से बनाएं मसल्स
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 02:46 PM IST
मर्द मसल्स बनाने के लिए क्या-क्या नहीं करते। जिम जाते हैं, हार्ड डाइट प्लान तक फॉलो करते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कुछ आसान से व्यायाम हैं जिससे बिना पैसे खर्च किए आप मनचाहा बॉडी शेप पा सकते हैं-
