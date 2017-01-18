आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बिना पैसे खर्च किए, इन आसान से एक्सरसाइज से बनाएं मसल्स

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 02:46 PM IST
Top Body Building Exercises For Men

मर्द मसल्स बनाने के लिए क्या-क्या नहीं करते। जिम जाते हैं, हार्ड डाइट प्लान तक फॉलो करते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कुछ आसान से व्यायाम हैं जिससे बिना पैसे खर्च किए आप मनचाहा बॉडी शेप पा सकते हैं-

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health yoga and health

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Viewed

मुंहासों से छुटकारा दिलाएंगे यह पांच योगासन, त्वचा भी खूब चमकेगी

Yoga Aasans For Curing Skin Problems And Pimples
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

रोज व्यायाम नहीं कर पाते? फिट बॉडी के लिए ऐसा करना भी है कारगर

Best things you can do for your body
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पानी पीने का सही तरीका जान लेंगे तो नहीं पड़ेंगे बीमार

right way and time for drinking water
  • शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

रोज व्यायाम नहीं कर पाते? फिट बॉडी के लिए ऐसा करना भी है कारगर

Best things you can do for your body
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

थकान मिटाने के लिए चाय कॉफी नहीं, ऐसा करना होगा कारगर

Yoga Poses To Reduce Fatigue
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से हैं परेशान, इन आसान उपायों से पाएं निजात

cause and treatment of high blood pressure
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿