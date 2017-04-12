बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर आप भी लिक्विड सोप से हाथ धोते हैं तो हो जाएं सतर्क!
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:16 PM IST
लिक्विड सोप
क्या कभी सोचा है कि ट्रेन,
जिम
, ऑफिस या रिजॉर्ट में
रोगाणुओं
से मुक्ति पाने के लिए जिन
हैंड सोप
का आप इस्तेमाल करते हैं उनका कोई इनका कोई मतलब है? हैंड जेल आपको दिमागी संतुष्टि देता है, लेकिन उतना प्रभावी नहीं होता। कई बार तो यह उल्टा ही असर डालता है। आप जितना इस हैंड जेल के बारे में जानते हैं, क्या उतना ही सच है?
हैंड जेल्स की लोकप्रियता हर देश में है। ब्रिटेन में एक तिहाई लोग एक महीने में एक बार जरूर इसे खरीदते हैं। हैंड जेल्स में 60 फीसदी एल्कोहल होता है।
अगर इसका इस्तेमाल आप ज्यादा मात्रा में करते हैं, तो तत्काल रोगाणु नष्ट हो सकते हैं, लेकिन इसका वास्तविक प्रभाव कुछ और है।
क्या हैंड जेल्स हानिकारक है?
हैंड जेल्स की सफलता इस पर निर्भर करती है कि आपके हाथों में मिट्टी की मौजूदगी कितनी है। कुछ रोगाणु जैसे- न्यूरोवायरस और सी. डिफिसाइल पर हैंड जेल्स बहुत प्रभावी नहीं होते हैं। सच यह है कि पानी और साबुन से हाथ धोना ज्यादा असरदायक होता है।
कई स्टडी के मुताबिक हैंड जेल्स आपकी सेहत के लिए खतरनाक हो सकता है। इसमें ट्राइकोल्सन होता है और इससे हॉर्मोन में गड़बड़ी पैदा होती है। यहां तक कि यह जीवाणु प्रतिरोधी क्षमता को कम करता है। ट्राइकोल्सन के कारण पेट और अंतड़ी में समस्या होती है। बच्चों को इसे लेकर सतर्क रखना चाहिए क्योंकि उल्टी की आशंका बनी रहती है।
