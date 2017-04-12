आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

अगर आप भी लिक्विड सोप से हाथ धोते हैं तो हो जाएं सतर्क!

amarujala.com- Presented By: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:16 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
liquid soap can be harmful for health

लिक्विड सोप

क्या कभी सोचा है कि ट्रेन, जिम, ऑफिस या रिजॉर्ट में रोगाणुओं से मुक्ति पाने के लिए जिन हैंड सोप का आप इस्तेमाल करते हैं उनका कोई इनका कोई मतलब है? हैंड जेल आपको दिमागी संतुष्टि देता है, लेकिन उतना प्रभावी नहीं होता। कई बार तो यह उल्टा ही असर डालता है। आप जितना इस हैंड जेल के बारे में जानते हैं, क्या उतना ही सच है?
ये भी पढ़ें- खुल गया सलमान खान की फिटनेस का राज, सुबह उठते ही खाते हैं ये चीजें

हैंड जेल्स की लोकप्रियता हर देश में है। ब्रिटेन में एक तिहाई लोग एक महीने में एक बार जरूर इसे खरीदते हैं। हैंड जेल्स में 60 फीसदी एल्कोहल होता है।

अगर इसका इस्तेमाल आप ज्यादा मात्रा में करते हैं, तो तत्काल रोगाणु नष्ट हो सकते हैं, लेकिन इसका वास्तविक प्रभाव कुछ और है।
आगे पढ़ें

क्या हैंड जेल्स हानिकारक है?
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

yoga and health lifestyle news in hindi lifestyle news lifestyle More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

कम कीमत और दमदार फीचर के साथ माइक्रोमैक्स ने लॉन्च किए दो नए स्मार्टफोन

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
micromax launches evok series two new smartphone

शराब के नशे में टाइगर को 'खूबसूरत महिला' कह गए रामगोपाल वर्मा, फिर मांगी माफी

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Ram Gopal Varma targets Tiger Shroff, calls him 'woman', even hits Vidyut Jammwal

क्या आपके भी मसूड़ों से आता है खून? इन तरीकों से मिलेगा आराम

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
how to stop bleeding gums at home

ऐसे साइन करने वाले व्यक्ति होते हैं दूसरों के लिए खतरनाक, इनसे रहें संभलकर

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
signature says Human nature

राधिका आप्टे ने करवाया ग्लैमरस फोटोशूट, देखकर ठहर जाएंगी आंखें

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
radhika apte photoshoot in different lip shades

जबर ख़बर

एक नेवले ने मरे हुए बछड़े को किया दफन, वीडियो देख छलक जाएंगे आंसू
Read More

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

Most Read

वायग्रा लेने से कम होता है मौत का रिस्क: शोध

viagra reduces the risk of death after heart attack
  • शनिवार, 11 मार्च 2017
  • +

सिर दर्द से बचना है? इस गर्मी भूलकर भी ना पिएं ठंडा पानी

side effects of cold water
  • सोमवार, 6 मार्च 2017
  • +

वायग्रा लेने से कम होता है मौत का रिस्क: शोध

viagra reduces the risk of death after heart attack
  • शनिवार, 11 मार्च 2017
  • +

कपड़े टाइट हो रहे हों तो मोटापा समझ कर इग्नोर न करें, हो सकती है ये बीमारी

one should not ignore these symptons
  • गुरुवार, 2 मार्च 2017
  • +

कुछ ही दिन में चेहरा चमका देंगे ये आसान से आसन, ट्राई करके देखिए

Yoga for Naturally Glowing Skin and Face
  • शनिवार, 4 मार्च 2017
  • +

सिर दर्द से बचना है? इस गर्मी भूलकर भी ना पिएं ठंडा पानी

side effects of cold water
  • सोमवार, 6 मार्च 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top