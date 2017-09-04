बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कब्ज से तुरंत छुटकारा दिलाएंगे ये योगासन, आज ही करें ट्राई
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 02:00 PM IST
कब्ज
की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं, दवाईयां खाने के बाद भी आराम नहीं मिलता तो आज हम आपको ऐसे योगासन के बारें में बताएंगे जिसे करने के बाद आपकी कब्ज की समस्या हमेशा के लिए छूमंतर हो जाएगी।
पश्चिमोत्तानासन है बड़े काम का आसन
पश्चिमोत्तानासन बड़े काम का आसन है। इस आसन को करने से लीवर और पेट में जलन की समस्याओं से छुटकारा मिलता है। यह पेट के रोग और कब्ज ठीक करता है। इस आसन को करने के लिए आपको ज्यादा मेहतनत की जरूरत भी नहीं है।
ऐसे करें पश्चिमोत्तानासन
जमीन पर चटाई बिछाकर इस आसन का अभ्यास करें। सबसे पहले चौकड़ी लगाकर बैठें और सांस लेते हुए दोनों हाथों को ऊपर की ओर ले जाएं। अब सांस छोड़ते हुए कमर से पैरों की ओर झुकें, हाथों से तलवों को पकडे़ं। ऐड़ियों को आगे बढ़ाएं और शरीर के ऊपरी भाग को पीछे की ओर ले जाने की कोशिश करते हुए आगे की ओर झुकें। इस मुद्रा में 15 सेकेंड से 30 सेकेंड तक बने रहें।
