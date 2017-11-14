बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑफिस में बैठे-बैठे करें ये योग, कभी नहीं होगी किडनी की समस्या
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 01:59 PM IST
रात के समय बार-बार
पेशाब
जाना, पेशाब की मात्रा कम या ज्यादा होना, पेशाब के समय दर्द या
जलन
महसूस होना, खून आना, खुजली, सांस की तकलीफ आदि किडनी खराब होने के लक्षण हैं।
पथरी बनने, प्रोस्टेट, उच्च रक्तचाप, मासिक धर्म की अनियमितता और मधुमेह आदि का एक बड़ा कारण है किडनी का खराब होना। किडनी की समस्या रोगी की शारीरिक क्षमता और भूख को कम कर देती है और पीड़ित व्यक्ति की उम्र भी सामान्य से कम हो जाती है।
किडनी मुद्रा का अभ्यास इसमें उपयोगी है। अनामिका और कनिष्ठा को मोड़कर अंगूठे की जड़ में लगाएं। अब उस पर अंगूठे से हल्का दबाएं। शेष दोनों उंगलियां सीधी रखें। धीमी, गहरी व लंबी सांस के साथ 45 मिनट इसका अभ्यास करें।
(ये जानकारी डॉ. वीरेंद्र के सिंह ने अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत में दी है)
