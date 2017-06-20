आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो करें ये आसन, चंद दिनों में होगा असर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:55 PM IST
If high blood pressure troubles you then do this easy yoga to get rid of this problem

अनियमित खान पान, गैस, नींद न पूरी लेना, नमक का अधिक सेवन जैसी कई आदतों की वजह से हाई ब्लड प्रेशर जैसी बीमारी का जन्म होता है। अगर आप भी हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से परेशान है तो नियमित रूप से इस योगासन को करने से आपको निश्चित रुप से आराम आ जाएगा।

आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें इस योगासन के बारे में ।   

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

high blood pressure cooling breath

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Viewed

5 मिनट का एक जापानी तरीका, 2 दिन में घटेगी चर्बी

Japanese Breathing Technique helpful in reducing belly fat
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

अब जिम में ना लगाएं लाखों रुपए, बस 10 मिनट निकालकर ऐसे बनें स्लिम ट्रिम

If you want to impress your boyfriend do these five things, it will have magical effect
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

प्राकृतिक गर्भनिरोधक है अरंडी का बीज, ऐसे खाएंगे तो नहीं ठहरेगी प्रेग्नेंसी

Castor seed is a natural contraception, if it is taken in this way pregnancy will not happen
  • बुधवार, 31 मई 2017
  • +

Also View

चेहरा निखारने के साथ सांस की बदबू भी दूर करता है ये पानी

Know how salty water enhances the beauty of your face
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना