हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो करें ये आसन, चंद दिनों में होगा असर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
If high blood pressure troubles you then do this easy yoga to get rid of this problem{"_id":"5948d4474f1c1bf9788b4579","slug":"if-high-blood-pressure-troubles-you-then-do-this-easy-yoga-to-get-rid-of-this-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
अनियमित खान पान, गैस, नींद न पूरी लेना, नमक का अधिक सेवन जैसी कई आदतों की वजह से हाई ब्लड प्रेशर जैसी बीमारी का जन्म होता है। अगर आप भी हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से परेशान है तो नियमित रूप से इस योगासन को करने से आपको निश्चित रुप से आराम आ जाएगा।
आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें इस योगासन के बारे में ।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.