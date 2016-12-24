आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पहली बार फ्लाइट से सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान में रखें ये बातें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 05:03 PM IST
Things you should do if you are flying for first time

फ्लाइट में पहली बार सफर करते समय लोग काफी नर्वस हो जाते हैं। इसी समस्या से बचाने के लिए हम आपको आज बताने जा रहे हैं कि पहली बार फ्लाइट में सफर करने से पहले किन-किन बातों का ध्यान रखना जरूरी है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health news lifestyle news

नोटबंदी पर संग्राम

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

Most Viewed

{"_id":"585a4def4f1c1bd663e3a970","slug":"dreams-that-can-not-be-forgotten","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}

जानिए इन सपनों के बारे में जिन्हें आप कभी नहीं भूलते

dreams that can not be forgotten
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5857afc24f1c1b156ce39252","slug":"7-benefits-of-crying","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}

रोना आए तो खुलकर रो लें नहीं तो हो जाएगी ये भयानक बीमारी

7 benefits of crying
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5858c5e54f1c1b1864e39be7","slug":"make-balance-between-work-and-child","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}

नौकरी के साथ-साथ ऐसे करें बच्चों की देखभाल

make balance between work and child
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"585a4def4f1c1bd663e3a970","slug":"dreams-that-can-not-be-forgotten","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}

जानिए इन सपनों के बारे में जिन्हें आप कभी नहीं भूलते

dreams that can not be forgotten
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5858c5e54f1c1b1864e39be7","slug":"make-balance-between-work-and-child","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5857afc24f1c1b156ce39252","slug":"7-benefits-of-crying","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}

रोना आए तो खुलकर रो लें नहीं तो हो जाएगी ये भयानक बीमारी

7 benefits of crying
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58522ef94f1c1b7c7c649d9f","slug":"men-can-also-feel-pregnancy-because-couvade-syndrome","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}

इस सिंड्रोम की वजह से मर्दों को भी होता है प्रेगनेंसी का अहसास

men can also feel pregnancy because couvade syndrome
  • गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

रूस के साइबेरिया में टेम्परेचर माइनस 86°C के नीचे, बाल-दाढ़ी तक पर जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें

रूस के साइबेरिया में टेम्परेचर माइनस 86°C के नीचे, बाल-दाढ़ी तक पर जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें

बहू ऐश्वर्या की इस कामयाबी पर बिग बी का हुआ सीना चौड़ा

बहू ऐश्वर्या की इस कामयाबी पर बिग बी का हुआ सीना चौड़ा

﻿