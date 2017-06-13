आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

गर्मियों में रोजाना पिएं ये 5 जूस और रहे कूल कूल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 12:22 AM IST
If you usually forget to drink water then add these fruits to hydrate your body

अक्सर आपने डॉक्टरों को कहते सुना होगा कि शरीर को हाइड्रेट रखने के लिए खूब पानी पिएं लेकिन ऑफिस में काम करते करते कई बार हम पानी पीना ही भूल जाते हैं। आप भी अगर ऐसा ही करते हैं तो जानें कैसे बिना पानी पीएं भी आप खुद को हाइड्रेट रख सकते हैं।

आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें क्या हैं वो चीजें जो बिना पानी पिएं भी शरीर में पानी की कमी को पूरा करती हैं।    

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

water healthy alternatives to water

राजनीति

संदीप दीक्षित के 'गुंडा' वाले बयान पर घिरी कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने सोनिया से की माफी की मांग

Sandeep Dikshit's statement BJP demanded apology to Sonia gandhi

Most Viewed

वीकेंड पर पीने के शौकीन हैं तो डाइट में जरूर शामिल करें ये खास चीजें

If You’re in a habit of drinking twice a week then you definitely need these things in your diet
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

इन चीजों को खाने से आप हमेशा बने रहेंगे 'YOUNG'

If you want to be glowing forever then add these things in your diet
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

पेट फूलने से रहते हैं हलकान? ट्राई कीजिए ये 5 चीजें

solutions of stomach bloating problem
  • मंगलवार, 6 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

जवानी छूमंतर कर डालेंगी सुबह की ये 5 गलतियां, इनसे बचिए

Do these 5 things as soon as you wake up in the morning otherwise you will turn old at the young age
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
पिता के साथ बेचता था समोसा, IIT-JEE में हासिल किया 64वां रैंक

पिता के साथ बेचता था समोसा, IIT-JEE में हासिल किया 64वां रैंक

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट: अभावों के बावजूद बुलंद हौसलों से लिखी सफलता की इबारत

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट: अभावों के बावजूद बुलंद हौसलों से लिखी सफलता की इबारत

बेटों के लिए बहुएं ढूंढ रहीं राबड़ी, बाकी कुंवारे नेता कब करेंगे शादी

बेटों के लिए बहुएं ढूंढ रहीं राबड़ी, बाकी कुंवारे नेता कब करेंगे शादी

ये भाई नहीं चाहता, सलमान के सिर बंधे सेहरा, लेकिन क्यों?

ये भाई नहीं चाहता, सलमान के सिर बंधे सेहरा, लेकिन क्यों?