International Yoga Day 2017: इस योगासन को करने से दिनभर रहेंगे आप फ्रेश
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:18 AM IST
अक्सर काम के बोझ और
मानसिक तनाव के चलते लोग जल्द ही थकान महसूस करने लगते हैं। ऐसे में खुद को दिनभर फ्रेश रखना काफी मुश्किल काम है। हालांकि इस योगासन को सुबह-सुबह करने से आप दिनभर तरोताजा फील कर सकते हैं।
आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें इस खास योगासन के बारे में।
