एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने शेयर किया अपना फिटनेस फंडा!

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 07:10 PM IST
sonakshi sinha shares a fitness funda at instagram

sonakshi sinhaPC: सोनाक्षी सिन्हा

एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने इंस्टाग्राम में अपना एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में सोनाक्षी दोनों हाथों से रस्सियों को तेज-तेज चला रही हैं। यानी बेहद मेहनत के साथ वो वर्क आउट करती दिख रही हैं। वैसे भी सोनाक्षी कई इंटरव्यूस में बता चुकी हैं कि पहले वह कितनी मोटी थीं। एक इंटरव्यु में तो उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि 16 साल की उम्र में सीढ़ियां चढ़ते-चढ़ते उनकी सांस फूलने लगती थी। इसीलिये पहले कभी नहीं सोचा था कि वह एक्ट्रेस बनेंगी। लेकिन बाद में उन्हें लेगा कि वह एक्ट्रेस बन सकती हैं। फिर क्या था उन्होंने अपनी फिटनेश पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया। और आज सोनाक्षी की फिटनेस के बारे में भला कौन नहीं जानता। वीडियो देखने के बाद आपको अंदाजा हो जायेगा कि फिल्म अकीरा में छह-छह विलेन से मोर्चा लेने वाली सोनाक्षी असल जिंदगी में भी उतनी ही फिट हैं। भाई अब समझ में आया सोनाक्षी की चुस्ती का राज। तो अब तो जान ही गये होंगे सोनाक्षी से पंगा लेना आसान नहीं है। 
 
