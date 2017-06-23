आपका शहर Close

इकलौती राज़दार: बात तुम्हारे प्रेमपत्रों के पुलिन्दे की नहीं है

अमर उजाला काव्य डेस्क, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 04:10 PM IST
farideh hassanzadeh mostafavi poetry on love and unique secret

कविता

ईरानी कविता
इकलौती राज़दार -फ़रीदे हसनज़ादे मोस्ताफावी

बात तुम्हारे प्रेमपत्रों के पुलिन्दे की नहीं है
जो सुरक्षित हैं स्मृतियों की मेरी तिज़ोरी में

न ही फूलों और फलों से भरे हुए थैलों की है
जिन्हें घर लौटते शाम को लेकर आते हो तुम

उस चौबीस कैरेट सोने के ब्रेसलेट की भी नहीं
जो शादी की सालगिरह पर भेंट दिया था तुमने

तुम्हारे प्रेम की इकलौती राज़दार है
प्लास्टिक की वह बदरंग कूड़ेभरी बाल्टी

जिसे चौथी मंज़िल से एक-एक सीढ़ी उतरते हर रात बिला नागा
मेरे थके अलसाए हाथों से परे हटाते हुए बाहर लिए जाते हो तुम।
 
