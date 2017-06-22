बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खिड़की पर लड़की: तुम इस तरह किसको ताक रही हो
{"_id":"59423fa54f1c1b103c8b46b5","slug":"armaas-shkiaan-poetry-on-window-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940: \u0924\u0941\u092e \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 04:17 PM IST
कविता
आर्मेनियाई कविता
खिड़की पर लड़की-अरमाएस सहाकिआन
तुम इस तरह किसको ताक रही हो, आश्चर्य है ?
किसकी प्रतीक्षा कर रही हो
अपने शुभ्र सपनों में ?
किसका सपना देख रही हो तुम, आश्चर्य है मुझे ?
शायद अचानक याद आ गया कोई
और तुम उसकी याद में दीवानी हो गई
या तुम्हें किसी से मिलने जाना है
या तुम उससे बिल्कुल अभी मिली हो ।
तुम सुन्दर हो
सुन्दर है सहज तुम्हारा यौवन ।
तुम मुझे नहीं जानती,
मेरी ओर देखती भी नहीं
लेकिन मैं ख़ुश हूं कि तुम हो ।
अपनी खिड़की के पार
जीवन और संसार पर हंसो ।
तुम किसी से प्यार करती हो,
सचमुच आश्चर्य है मुझे
किस भाग्यशाली जवान से ?
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594a76dd4f1c1b32028b4800","slug":"salman-khan-actress-bhumika-chawla-setteled-with-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 '\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902' \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932', \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b683f4f1c1be67c8b47dc","slug":"sharmila-tagore-second-daughter-saba-ali-khan-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u094c\u0926\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 2700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b75f54f1c1b672c8b49df","slug":"bobby-deol-wife-tanya-ahuja-is-a-business-women-read-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b3b4b4f1c1b204a8b4594","slug":"job-vacancies-in-delhi-metro-for-graduates-50000-salary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0941\u090f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f Delhi Metro \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"594635c44f1c1b9a578b4954","slug":"do-not-keep-any-stone-in-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top