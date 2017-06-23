विलियम शेक्सपियर

विलियम शेक्सपियर अंग्रेज़ी भाषा के या शायद किसी भी देश और भाषा के सबसे बड़े कवि-नाटककार हैं। उनकी सैकड़ों पंक्तियां सूक्तियां बन चुकी हैं। जीवन और मानव-मन की शायद ही कोई ऐसी स्थिति हो, जिस पर उनकी कोई अविस्मरणीय उक्ति न हो। जीवन की ऐसी गहरी समझ, मानव-मन का ऐसा सूक्ष्म अध्ययन और मानव-अध्ययन की ऐसी पकड़ शायद ही किसी और कवि के यहां मिले।

उन्होंने अनगिनत पात्रों का सृजन किया, जो एक दूसरे से एकदम अलग तथा पूर्ण रूप से विश्वसनीय, वास्तविक और जीवंत हैं। विलियम शेक्सपियर का जन्म 1564 को हुआ ‌था। 46 साल की उम्र में जब वे ख्याति के शिखर पर थे, लंदन छोड़कर स्ट्रेटफर्ड-ऑन-एवॅन चले गए जहां बावन वर्ष की आयु में उनका देहान्त हुआ।





All the World’s a Stage



All the world’s stage,

And all the men and women merely players.

They have their exits and their entrances,

And one man in his time plays many parts,

His acts being seven ages. At first the infant,

Mewling and puking in the nurse’s arms.

Then the whining school-boy, with his satchel

And shining morning face, creeping like snail

Unwillingly to school, And then the lover,

Sighing like furnace, with a woeful ballad

Made to his mistress’ eyebrow. Then a soldier,

Full of strange oaths, and bearded like the pard,

Jealous in honour, sudden, and quick in quarrel,

Seeking the bubble reputation

Even in the cannon’s mouth. And then the justice,

In fair round belly with good capon lin’d,

With eyes severe and beard of formal cut,

Full of wise saws and modern instances;

And so he plays his part. The sixth age shifts

Into the lean and slipper’d pantaloon,

With spectacles on nose and pouch on side,

His youthful hose, sav’d, a world too wide

For his shrunk shank’ and his big manly voice,

Turning aging toward childish treble pipes

And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all,

That ends this strange eventful history,

Is second childishness and mere oblivion,

Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans every thing





सारी दुनिया एक मंच है



सारी दुनिया एक मंच है, नर-नारी सब अभिनेता

सात अवस्थाएं जीवन की, सात अंकों के नाटक में

अपना-अपना खेल दिखाकर हर इनसान चला जाता।



दूध गिराता शिशु पहले रिरियाता मां की बांहों में,

मन मारे, बस्त लटकाये चींटी की फिर चाल से चलता

पढ़ने जाता सुबह-सवेरे उजले चेहरे वाला बच्चा,



और फिर आशिक आहें भरता आता तपती भट्टी-सा

आँखों पर प्रेयसी की लिक्खी दर्द भरी ग़ज़लें गाता।

फिर आता है एक सिपाही, दढ़ियल, अड़ियल, कसमें खाता



लड़ जाता सम्मान की खातिर बात-बात पर,

पैनी दृष्टि, गोल तोंद लिए सूक्तियों का इक भण्डार

नये-नये उदाहरण देता, न्यायधीश फिर मंच सजाता



छटी अवस्था लेकर आती ढलक-ढलक जाती जुर्राबें

टांगें सूखी, नाक पे चश्मा, ढीला-ढीला पाजामा

मरदाना आवाज के बदले रह जाती जब शिशु-सी चीखें

आंखें धुंधली, दांत नदारत, स्वाद गए सब

इक पिंजर, जब रह जाता है।

इस अद्भुत, इस अहम इतिहास का

आ जाता है अन्तिम दृश्य,

फिर से बचपन लौट आता है।



