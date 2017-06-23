आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

सारी दुनिया एक मंच है, नर-नारी सब अभिनेता

अमर उजाला काव्य डेस्क, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 04:12 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
All the World’s a Stage

विलियम शेक्सपियर

विलियम शेक्सपियर अंग्रेज़ी भाषा के या शायद किसी भी देश और भाषा के सबसे बड़े कवि-नाटककार हैं। उनकी सैकड़ों पंक्तियां सूक्तियां बन चुकी हैं। जीवन और मानव-मन की शायद ही कोई ऐसी स्थिति हो, जिस पर उनकी कोई अविस्मरणीय उक्ति न हो। जीवन की ऐसी गहरी समझ, मानव-मन का ऐसा सूक्ष्म अध्ययन और मानव-अध्ययन की ऐसी पकड़ शायद ही किसी और कवि के यहां मिले।
उन्होंने अनगिनत पात्रों का सृजन किया, जो एक दूसरे से एकदम अलग तथा पूर्ण रूप से विश्वसनीय, वास्तविक और जीवंत हैं। विलियम शेक्सपियर का जन्म 1564 को हुआ ‌था।  46 साल की उम्र में जब वे ख्याति के शिखर पर थे, लंदन छोड़कर स्ट्रेटफर्ड-ऑन-एवॅन चले गए जहां बावन वर्ष की आयु में उनका देहान्त हुआ।


All the World’s a Stage

All the world’s stage,
And all the men and women merely players.
They have their exits and their entrances,
And one man in his time plays many parts,
His acts being seven ages. At first the infant,
Mewling and puking in the nurse’s arms.
Then the whining school-boy, with his satchel
And shining morning face, creeping like snail
Unwillingly to school, And then the lover,
Sighing like furnace, with a woeful ballad
Made to his mistress’ eyebrow. Then a soldier,
Full of strange oaths, and bearded like the pard,
Jealous in honour, sudden, and quick in quarrel,
Seeking the bubble reputation
Even in the cannon’s mouth. And then the justice,
In fair round belly with good capon lin’d,
With eyes severe and beard of formal cut,
Full of wise saws and modern instances;
And so he plays his part. The sixth age shifts
Into the lean and slipper’d pantaloon,
With spectacles on nose and pouch on side,
His youthful hose, sav’d, a world too wide
For his shrunk shank’ and his big manly voice,
Turning aging toward childish treble pipes
And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all,
That ends this strange eventful history,
Is second childishness and mere oblivion,
Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans every thing


सारी दुनिया एक मंच है

सारी दुनिया एक मंच है, नर-नारी सब अभिनेता
सात अवस्थाएं जीवन की, सात अंकों के नाटक में
अपना-अपना खेल दिखाकर हर इनसान चला जाता।

दूध गिराता शिशु पहले रिरियाता मां की बांहों में,
मन मारे, बस्त लटकाये चींटी की फिर चाल से चलता
पढ़ने जाता सुबह-सवेरे उजले चेहरे वाला बच्चा,

और फिर आशिक आहें भरता आता तपती भट्टी-सा
आँखों पर प्रेयसी की लिक्खी दर्द भरी ग़ज़लें गाता।
फिर आता है एक सिपाही, दढ़ियल, अड़ियल, कसमें खाता

लड़ जाता सम्मान की खातिर बात-बात पर,
पैनी दृष्टि, गोल तोंद लिए सूक्तियों का इक भण्डार
नये-नये उदाहरण देता, न्यायधीश फिर मंच सजाता

छटी अवस्था लेकर आती ढलक-ढलक जाती जुर्राबें
टांगें सूखी, नाक पे चश्मा, ढीला-ढीला पाजामा
मरदाना आवाज के बदले रह जाती जब शिशु-सी चीखें
आंखें धुंधली, दांत नदारत, स्वाद गए सब
इक पिंजर, जब रह जाता है।
इस अद्भुत, इस अहम इतिहास का
आ जाता है अन्तिम दृश्य,
फिर से बचपन लौट आता है।

 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

vishav kavya kavya william shakespeare william shakespeare poetry More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

OMG! इंटरनेट पर धमाल मचा रही है ये महिला, असल उम्र पर नहीं होगा यकीन

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Interior designer from Taiwan Lure Hsu is new internet sensation due to her age

सलमान-शाहरुख से भी बड़ा सुपरस्टार है ये हीरो, सेल्फी लेने के लिए फैंस लगाते हैं लंबी लाइन

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
bangaladesh superstar alom unknown facts

जब भरी पार्टी में 16 साल छोटी अमृता को हीरो ने किया था किस, देखते रह गए थे सेलेब्रिटी

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
bollywood actor amitabh bachchan kissed amrita singh at a party

प्रेम के मामले में परेशानियाें से भरा रहेगा सप्ताह का पहला दिन, ये 3 राशि वाले रहें संभलकर

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
weekly love astrology 23th june to 29th june

शेविंग के बाद भूलकर न लगाएं 'आफ्टरशेव', होगा ये नुकसान

  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Are you doing these silly mistakes while shaving,it can hurt you

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तान में बद से बदतर हो रहे हालात, हिंदुओं के लिए दोजख बना पड़ोसी मुल्क
Read More

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

Most Read

सिर्फ़ एक लड़की जगा सकती है, शान्ति से सोया हुआ है प्यार

gun yu poetry on life and girls
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

खिड़की पर लड़की: तुम इस तरह किसको ताक रही हो

armaas shkiaan poetry on window girl
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

तेरे अल्फ़ाज़ मेरा नग़मा थे, मेरे होठों पे वह उभरे थे तरन्नुम बनकर

Philistine poetry on love and life
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
भारत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है PSLV-C38,ये हैं खासियतें 

भारत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है PSLV-C38,ये हैं खासियतें 

18 साल के लड़के ने बनाया दुनिया का सबसे छोटा सेटेलाइट, NASA ने किया लॉन्च

18 साल के लड़के ने बनाया दुनिया का सबसे छोटा सेटेलाइट, NASA ने किया लॉन्च

लालू बोले, ‘नीतीश करें बिहार की बेटी का समर्थन’

लालू बोले, ‘नीतीश करें बिहार की बेटी का समर्थन’

NDA का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, नामांकन दाखिल कर बोले कोविंद- राष्ट्रपति पद की गरिमा बनाए रखूंगा

NDA का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, नामांकन दाखिल कर बोले कोविंद- राष्ट्रपति पद की गरिमा बनाए रखूंगा