 अब आएं या न आएं इधर पूछते चलो

काव्य डेस्क-अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 03:45 PM IST
अब आएं या न आएं इधर पूछते चलो 
क्या चाहती है उन की नज़र पूछते चलो 

हम से अगर है तर्क-ए-तअल्लुक़[1] तो क्या हुआ 
यारो कोई तो उन की ख़बर पूछते चलो 

जो ख़ुद को कह रहे हैं कि मंज़िल-शनास [2] हैं 
उन को भी क्या ख़बर है मगर पूछते चलो 

किस मंज़िल-ए-मुराद की जानिब[3] रवां हैं हम 
ऐ रह-रवान-ए-ख़ाक-बसर [4] पूछते चलो 

1. रिश्ते टूटना 2. अपने लक्ष्य को जानने वाला  3. दिशा 4. धूल में रहने वाला पथिक 
