ठानी थी दिल में अब न मिलेंगे किसी से हम

काव्य डेस्क-अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:48 PM IST
momin khan on love and dedication

मो‌मिन खान

ठानी थी दिल में अब न मिलेंगे किसी से हम 
पर क्या करें कि हो गए नाचार जी से हम 

हंसते जो देखते हैं किसी को किसी से हम 
मुंह देख देख रोते हैं किस बेकसी से हम 

हम से न बोलो तुम इसे क्या कहते हैं भला 
इंसाफ़ कीजे पूछते हैं आप ही से हम 

बे-ज़ार[1] जान से जो न होते तो मांगते 
शाहिद शिकायतों पे तेरी मुद्दई से हम 

साहब ने इस ग़ुलाम को आज़ाद कर दिया 
लो बंदगी कि छूट गए बंदगी से हम 

क्या गुल खिलेगा देखिए है फ़स्ल-ए-गुल[2] तो दूर 
और सू-ए-दश्त[3] भागते हैं कुछ अभी से हम 

मुंह देखने से पहले भी किस दिन वो साफ़ था 
बे वजह क्यूं ग़ुबार रखें आरसी[4] से हम 

क्या दिल को ले गया कोई बेगाना आश्ना 
क्यूं अपने जी को लगते हैं कुछ अजनबी से हम 

ले नाम आरज़ू का तो दिल को निकाल लें 
'मोमिन' न हों जो रब्त[5] रखें बिदअती से हम 


1.उदास,नाराज़,उचाट 2.वसंत का समय, वसंत का मौसम 3.जंगल की ओर 4.आईना 5.संसंबंध, बंधन
 
