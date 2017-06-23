बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बस इस तक़्सीर पर अपने मुक़द्दर में है मर जाना
{"_id":"593ccc394f1c1ba26b8b4c0d","slug":"majaz-lakhnawi-sad-gazal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0915\u093c\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093c\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:26 PM IST
बस इस तक़्सीर[1] पर अपने मुक़द्दर में है मर जाना
तबस्सुम[2] को तबस्सुम क्यूं नज़र को क्यूं नज़र जाना
ख़िरद[3] वालों से हुस्न ओ इश्क़ की तन्क़ीद क्या होगी
न अफ़्सून-ए-निगह[4] समझा न अंदाज़-ए-नज़र जाना
मय-ए-गुलफ़ाम भी है साज़-ए-इशरत भी है साक़ी भी
बहुत मुश्किल है आशोब-ए-हक़ीक़त[5] से गुज़र जाना
ग़म-ए-दौरां में गुज़री जिस क़दर गुज़री जहां गुज़री
और इस पर लुत्फ़ ये है ज़िंदगी को मुख़्तसर[6] जाना
1. ग़लती
2. मुस्कुराहट
3. दिमाग़,बुद्धि
4.जादू की निगाह,मायाकर्म
5.कठिन परिस्थिति
6.संक्षिप्त
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594cdf944f1c1b0b298b4be8","slug":"bangaladesh-superstar-alom-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928-\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594cb33e4f1c1b6e1b8b4a2e","slug":"bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-kissed-amrita-singh-at-a-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594c99704f1c1bcf748b48ae","slug":"weekly-love-astrology-23th-june-to-29th-june","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928, \u092f\u0947 3 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"594c833e4f1c1bb16f8b479c","slug":"are-you-doing-these-silly-mistakes-while-shaving-it-can-hurt-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0947\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902 '\u0906\u092b\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0936\u0947\u0935', \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"594c8d414f1c1bb16f8b480f","slug":"up-board-now-start-yoga-as-mandatory-subject-for-class-9th-to-12th","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board : 9\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092f\u094b\u0917' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top