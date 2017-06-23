बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इश्क़ ने 'ग़ालिब' निकम्मा कर दिया, वर्ना हम भी आदमी थे काम के
मिर्जा गालिब
ग़ैर लें महफ़िल में बोसे[1] जाम के
हम रहें यूं तिश्ना-लब पैग़ाम[2] के
ख़स्तगी[4] का तुम से क्या शिकवा कि ये
हथकण्डे हैं चर्ख़-ए-नीली-फ़ाम[5] के
ख़त लिखेंगे गरचे मतलब कुछ न हो
हम तो आशिक़ हैं तुम्हारे नाम के
दिल को आंखों ने फंसाया क्या मगर
ये भी हल्क़े हैं तुम्हारे दाम[6] के
शाह के है ग़ुस्ल-ए-सेह्हत की ख़बर
देखिए कब दिन फिरें हम्माम के
इश्क़ ने 'ग़ालिब' निकम्मा कर दिया
वर्ना हम भी आदमी थे काम के
1.चुंबन 2.प्यासा 3.कमज़ोरी 4.नीला आकाश 5.सुबह का समय 6.जाल, मूल्य
