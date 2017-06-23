बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आईना देख अपना सा मुंह ले के रह गए, साहब को दिल न देने पे कितना ग़ुरूर था
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:26 PM IST
मिर्जा गालिब
आईना देख अपना सा मुंह ले के रह गए
साहब को दिल न देने पे कितना ग़ुरूर था
क़ासिद[1] को अपने हाथ से गर्दन न मारिए
उस की ख़ता नहीं है ये मेरा क़ुसूर था
ज़ोफ़-ए-जुनूं[2] को वक़्त-ए-तपिश दर भी दूर था
इक घर में मुख़्तसर सा बयाबां ज़रूर था
दर्स-ए-तपिश [3] है बर्क़[4] को अब जिस के नाम से
वो दिल है ये कि जिस का तख़ल्लुस[5] सुबूर[6] था
शायद कि मर गया तेरे रुख़्सार[7] देख कर
पैमाना रात माह का लबरेज़-ए-नूर[8] था
जन्नत है तेरी तेग़[9] के कुश्तों[10] की मुंतज़िर[11]
जौहर सवाद-ए-जल्वा-ए-मिज़्गान-ए-हूर था
1.संदेशवाहक,पत्रवाहक 2.पागलपन की कमज़ोरी,पागलपन 3.जुनून का सबक़ 4.बिजली 5.शायर का उपनाम 6.रोगी,सहनशील,धैर्यवान 7.गाल 8.अच्छी तरह से रौशन 9.तलवार 10.मारे गए 11.प्रतीक्षा
