हर एक बात पे कहते हो तुम कि तू क्या है, तुम्हीं कहो कि ये अंदाज़-ए-गुफ़्तुगू क्या है
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:27 PM IST
गालिब
हर एक बात पे कहते हो तुम कि तू क्या है
तुम्हीं कहो कि ये अंदाज़-ए-गुफ़्तुगू क्या है
चिपक रहा है बदन पर लहू से पैराहन[1]
हमारे जैब को अब हाजत-ए-रफ़ू क्या है
जला है जिस्म जहां दिल भी जल गया होगा
कुरेदते हो जो अब राख जुस्तुजू क्या है
रगों में दौड़ते फिरने के हम नहीं क़ाइल
जब आंख ही से न टपका तो फिर लहू क्या है
वो चीज़ जिस के लिए हम को हो बहिश्त[2] अज़ीज़
सिवाए बादा-ए-गुलफ़ाम-ए-मुश्क-बू [3] क्या है
पियूं शराब अगर ख़ुम[4] भी देख लूं दो-चार
ये शीशा ओ क़दह[5] ओ कूज़ा[6] ओ सुबू[7] क्या है
रही न ताक़त-ए-गुफ़्तार और अगर हो भी
तो किस उमीद पे कहिए कि आरज़ू क्या है
हुआ है शह का मुसाहिब फिरे है इतराता
वगर्ना शहर में 'ग़ालिब' की आबरू क्या है
1.पोशाक,परिधानवस्र, 2. जन्नत3.कस्तूरी ख़ुशबू के साथ गुलाबी रंग की शराब 4.शराब का बर्तन,बड़ा जार 5.प्याला 6.मिट्टी का पानी का बर्तन, एक जग,शराब का घड़ा/ मटकी 7.शराब का बर्तन 8.बातचीत के लिए ताक़त
