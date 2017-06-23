बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वो निगाहें सलीब है, हम बहुत बदनसीब हैं
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 04:24 PM IST
दुष्यंत कुमार
वो निगाहें सलीब है
हम बहुत बदनसीब हैं
आइये आंख मूंद लें
ये नज़ारे अजीब हैं
ज़िन्दगी एक खेत है
और सांसे जरीब हैं
सिलसिले ख़त्म हो गए
यार अब भी रक़ीब है
हम कहीं के नहीं रहे
घाट औ’घर क़रीब हैं
आपने लौ छुई नहीं
आप कैसे अदीब हैं
उफ़ नहीं की उजड़ गए
लोग सचमुच ग़रीब हैं.
