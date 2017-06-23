आपका शहर Close

तुम्हारे पांव के नीचे कोई ज़मीन नहीं

अमर उजाला काव्य डेस्क, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 04:24 PM IST
dushyant kumar poetry on life and love dream

दुष्यंत कुमार

तुम्हारे पांव के नीचे कोई ज़मीन नहीं
कमाल ये है कि फिर भी तुम्हें यक़ीन नहीं 

मैं बेपनाह अंधेरों को सुब्ह कैसे कहूं
मैं इन नज़ारों का अंधा तमाशबीन नहीं 

तेरी ज़ुबान है झूठी ज्म्हूरियत की तरह
तू एक ज़लील-सी गाली से बेहतरीन नहीं 

तुम्हीं से प्यार जतायें तुम्हीं को खा जाएं
अदीब यों तो सियासी हैं पर कमीन नहीं 

तुझे क़सम है ख़ुदी को बहुत हलाक न कर
तु इस मशीन का पुर्ज़ा है तू मशीन नहीं 

बहुत मशहूर है आएँ ज़रूर आप यहां
ये मुल्क देखने लायक़ तो है हसीन नहीं 

ज़रा-सा तौर-तरीक़ों में हेर-फेर करो
तुम्हारे हाथ में कालर हो, आस्तीन नहीं

 
