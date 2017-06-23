बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गांधी तो हमारा भोला है और शेख़ ने बदला चोला है
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:15 PM IST
अकबर इलाहाबादी
गांधी तो हमारा भोला है और शेख़ ने बदला चोला है
देखो तो ख़ुदा क्या करता है साहब ने भी दफ़्तर खोला है
आनर की पहेली बूझी है हर इक को तअल्ली[1] सूझी है
जो चोकर था वह सूजी है जो माशा था वह तोला है
यारों में रक़म अब कटती है इस वक़्त हुकूमत बटती है
कम्पू से तो ज़ुल्मत हटती है बे-नूर मोहल्ला-टोला है
1.शेख़ी,डींग
