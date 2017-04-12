आपका शहर Close

इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन में वैकेंसी, जल्द करें आवेदन

amarujala.com- Presented by: शिवेन्दु शेखर

Wed, 12 Apr 2017
indian oil jobs: iocl invites application for different post

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन (IOCL) में कई पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। 

पद का नामः विजिटिंग स्पेशलिस्ट/सुपर स्पेशलिस्ट
 

