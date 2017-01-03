आपका शहर Close

झारखंड: 15 लाख का ईनामी नक्सली ढेर, पत्नी गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:18 PM IST
naxali encounter in jharkhand

फाइल फोटोPC: social media

झारखंड के पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में मंगलवार को पुलिस ने 15 लाख के ईनामी नक्सली को ढेर कर दिया। नक्सली का नाम सुपई मुंद बताया जा रहा है, जो कि नक्सली संगठन भाकपा-माओवादी का कमांडर था। मौके से कुछ हथियार भी बरामद किए गए हैं। 
पुलिस ने बताया कि प्रतिबंधित समूह का कमांडर सुपई मुंद रांची से करीब 145 किलोमीटर दूर गुडबंदा जंगल में एक तलाशी अभियान के दौरान मारा गया। पुलिस ने मारे गए नक्सली की पत्नी सोनाली टुड्डु को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है।

घटना के बाद मौके पर डीजीपी डीके पांडेय पहुंचे। उन्होंने ऑपरेशन की जानकारी ली और एनकाउंटर में शामिल जवानों का हौसला बढ़ाया।
﻿