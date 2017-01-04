बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें! इन ट्रेनों का रूट 35 दिनों के लिए बदला
{"_id":"586bf2c74f1c1bdd6915859a","slug":"three-train-route-diverted-for-35-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0917\u0923 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902! \u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0942\u091f 35 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 10:52 AM IST
ट्रेन
PC: PTI
उत्तर रेलवे के फिरोजपुर मंडल ने अमृतसर रेलवे स्टेशन पर वाशेबल एप्रान का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इस कार्य के चलते अमृतसर से होकर जम्मू पहुंचने वाली तीन ट्रेनों के रूट में एक महीने से ज्यादा समय के लिए बदलाव किया गया है।
अब यह ट्रेनें पांच जनवरी से नौ फरवरी तक जालंधर-पठानकोट के रूट से होकर चलेंगी। इससे पहले यह कार्य 24 दिसंबर 2016 से 28 जनवरी तक किया जाना था, लेकिन फिर इसको रद्द कर दिया गया।
19225-19226 भटिंडा-जम्मू तवी एक्सप्रेस पांच जनवरी से नौ फरवरी तक अमृतसर के बजाय जालंधर सिटी-मुकेरिया-पठानकोट से होकर चलेगी। 19415-19416 अहमदाबाद- श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा एक्सप्रेस आठ जनवरी से सात फरवरी तक जालंधर सिटी-मुकेरिया-पठानकोट से होकर चलेगी।
इसके अलावा 18101-18102 टाटा नगर-जम्मू तवी टाटा मूरी एक्सप्रेस तीन जनवरी से नौ फरवरी तक जालंधर सिटी-मुकेरिया-पठानकोट से होकर चलेगी।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586c90204f1c1b0f78159de4","slug":"saif-s-daughter-sara-is-dating-shahid-s-brother-ishan-khattar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586c91e34f1c1b0f78159dff","slug":"vaani-kapoor-s-photoshoot-for-elle-india-magezine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Elle India \u092e\u0948\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"586c914a4f1c1b945d158ab2","slug":"shweta-nanda-give-surprise-to-her-father-amitabh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586c8e5b4f1c1b0052159d00","slug":"different-types-of-tea-and-their-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915 \u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"586c8fe44f1c1ba378159b9b","slug":"former-pacer-lakshmipathy-balaji-appointed-as-kkr-bowling-coach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5868c1ee4f1c1b132ceee4c4","slug":"ramgopal-yadav-expelled-from-sp-again","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0928\u092e\u092f \u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0935 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5869edd24f1c1b4d56158309","slug":"bjp-bus-met-with-accident-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0940, 45 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b375c4f1c1ba709158ea9","slug":"tejaswi-yadav-comemnted-on-samajwadi-party-feud","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940, '\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b462d4f1c1b1c7e158bb6","slug":"mayawati-attacks-on-opposition-during-press-conference-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e- \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5869df104f1c1b0b76eeae62","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-called-meeting-imp-decision-may-be-taken","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5864f9df4f1c1b724feeb4d6","slug":"cm-akhilesh-announces-his-candidates-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0902\u092c\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top