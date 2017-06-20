आपका शहर Close

कश्मीर: पुलवामा में CRPF की 180वीं बटालियन के कैंप पर ग्रेनेड हमला

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली,अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:57 PM IST
TERRORIST HURLED GRANADE OF CRPF CAMP IN PULWAMA

आतंकवादी हमलाPC: फाइल फोटो

दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में आतंकियों द्वारा एक बार फिर सीआरपीएफ की 180वीं बटालियन के कैंप को निशाना बनाया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार आतंकियों द्वारा पुलवामा जिले के अंतर्गत स्थित सीआरपीएफ की 180वीं बटालियन के कैंप पर ग्रेनेड हमला किया गया है। 
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार शाम आतंकियों ने जि़ले के त्राल बाला इलाके में सीआरपीएफ़ की 180 बटालियन के कैंप पर आतंकियों द्वारा पहले 2 यूबीजीएल ग्रिनेड दागे गए जिसके बाद ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की गई। यह फायरिंग कुछ देर तक जारी रही, जिस दौरान सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की गई।

गौरतलब है कि इस घटना को लेकर सीआरपीएफ़ के प्रवक्ता राजेश यादव ने अमर उजाला को फोन पर बताया कि आतंकियों ने सी/180 पर फायरिंग की लेकिन इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। इस घटना के बाद इलाके में तलाशी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। 
