कश्मीर घाटी में हिंसक प्रदर्शनों की आशंका, श्रीनगर समेत कई जिलों में तनावपूर्ण हालात

Written by: श्रेयांश त्रिपाठी

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 11:10 AM IST
rucks in many districts of kashmir valley on friday

कश्मीर में तैनात जवानPC: File Photo

कश्मीर घाटी में शुक्रवार को हिंसक प्रदर्शनों की आशंकाओं में सुरक्षा के लिए कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। कश्मीर घाटी में तनावपूर्ण हालातों के बीच सुरक्षा के लिए सेना, सीआरपीएफ और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवानों की अतिरिक्त तैनाती की गई है। 
इसके साथ ही कश्मीर घाटी के तमाम जिलों में भी सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। इस क्रम में राजधानी श्रीनगर, शोपियां, पुलवामा, अनंतनाग समेत कई अन्य जिलों में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

कश्मीर में तनाव के हालातों को देखते हुए सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के अधिकारी लगातार हालातों पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। कश्मीर घाटी में शुक्रवार को जीएसटी के सत्र से पहले विरोध प्रदर्शनों की आशंका है, इसके साथ ही अलगाववादियों द्वारा विरोध प्रदर्शन किए जाने की कॉल के चलते एजेंसियां हालातों पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं।
