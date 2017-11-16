Download App
पलतेयाड़ में दो दिन से पानी न आने से बढ़ी लोगों की परेशानियां

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:37 PM IST
people in problem to not get water for two days
गढ़ी के पलतेयाड़ इलाके में दो दिन से पानी न आने के कारण लोगों में पीएचई विभाग के प्रति रोष व्याप्त है। लोगों ने विभाग से शीघ्र पानी की समस्या को दूर किए जाने की मांग की। 
स्थानीय निवासी अनिल कुमार, अरुण, विकास, सुनील ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में दो दिन से विभाग ने पानी की सप्लाई नहीं की है।
इसके चलते उन्हें काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोगों को पानी के लिए मीलों पैदल सफर तय कर प्राकृतिक जल स्रोतों से पानी ढोना पड़ रहा है। लोगों का कहना था कि पानी न आने से क्षेत्र में पानी की किल्लत बन गई है। क्योंकि पानी के बिना कोई भी काम नहीं हो सकता।
पानी की कमी के चलते लोगों को सुबह नहाने, कपड़े धोने व गृहणियों को खाना बनाने में परेशानी हो रही है। उन्होंने विभाग से शीघ्र पानी की किल्लत को दूर किए जाने की मांग की है। पीएचई विभाग के एक कर्मचारी ने बताया कि जिब वाटर फिल्टर प्वाइंट में पंप में खराबी आ जाने के कारण पानी की सप्लाई नहीं हो पा रही है। जिसे ठीक किया जा रहा है। पंप के ठीक हो जाने के बाद लोगों के घरों में पानी की सप्लाई कर दी जाएगी।
