उड़ी और नगरोटा के हमलावरों की अभी तक नहीं हो पाई शिनाख्त: सीएम

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:32 AM IST
उड़ी तथा नगरोटा में सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों तथा पुंछ में हमला करने वाले आतंकियों की फिलहाल पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। रियासत से अफस्पा हटाने के लिए सुरक्षा स्थितियों तथा अन्य कारणों की गहन समीक्षा करनी होगी। यह जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री तथा गृह मंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने मंगलवार को सदन में भाजपा विधायक सत शर्मा के प्रश्न के लिखित जवाब में दी।
मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि उड़ी और नगरोटा हमलों की जांच एनआईए ने शुरू की है। पुंछ हमले की जांच पुलिस कर रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि आतंकी गतिविधियों को रोकने के लिए कई कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं।

इसके तहत विभिन्न सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के बीच बेहतर तालमेल, खुफिया सूचनाओं का आदान प्रदान शामिल है। काउंटर इंफिल्ट्रेशन ग्रिड को भी मजबूत किया जा रहा है। एलओसी तथा आईबी पर तैनाती बढ़ाई गई है। सुरक्षा प्रतिष्ठानों की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई है। इसके साथ ही समाज विरोधी तत्वों पर पैनी निगाह रखी जा रही है। 
