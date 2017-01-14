बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खुलासा: लश्कर के आतंकियों ने किया था ग्रेफ कैंप पर हमला
{"_id":"5879e74c4f1c1b222aba85e4","slug":"lashkar-militants-were-in-the-attack-on-gref-camp","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0932\u0936\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092b \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 02:31 PM IST
हमला करने वाले आतंकी लश्कर के
PC: demo pic
लश्कर-ए-तैयबा और जमात-उद-दावा प्रमुख हाफिज सईद ने पलांवाला में ग्रेफ की इकाई पर हुए हमले को खुद से जोड़कर इस बात का प्रमाण दिया है कि हमला करने वाले आतंकी लश्कर के थे।
हाफिज ने बयान दिया है कि हमला उनका सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक था। हाफिज ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की बात कहकर यह संकेत दिया है कि गणतंत्र दिवस तक सुरक्षा बलों की चुनौतियां कम नहीं।
सेना और बीएसएफ को जहां सरहद पर घुसपैठ को रोकना चुनौती होगा तो दूसरी तरफ पुलिस और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को अंतरिम सुरक्षा को मजबूत करना चुनौती होगा।
सीमा पर आतंकियों की मौजूदगी का एलर्ट
PC: DEMO PIC
खुफिया एजेंसियों की तरफ से पहले ही कहा गया है कि बड़ी तादाद में बार्डर पर आतंकी घात लगाकर बैठे हुए हैं जो घुसपैठ कर सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों, रेल सेवा आदि को निशाना बनाने की साजिश रच रहे हैं।
गणतंत्र दिवस की सुरक्षा को पुख्ता करने के लिए पुलिस ने सभी सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के साथ मिलकर रणनीति जरूर बताई है, लेकिन शहर के कई संदिग्ध इलाके हैं, जहां कुछ देश विरोधी तत्वों के पनाह लेने की आशंका है। इन इलाकों में पुलिस ने अपना खुफिया तंत्र सक्रिय कर दिया है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
