खुलासा: लश्कर के आतंकियों ने किया था ग्रेफ कैंप पर हमला

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 02:31 PM IST
lashkar militants were in the attack on GREF CAMP

हमला करने वाले आतंकी लश्कर केPC: demo pic

लश्कर-ए-तैयबा और जमात-उद-दावा प्रमुख हाफिज सईद ने पलांवाला में ग्रेफ की इकाई पर हुए हमले को खुद से जोड़कर इस बात का प्रमाण दिया है कि हमला करने वाले आतंकी लश्कर के थे।
हाफिज ने बयान दिया है कि हमला उनका सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक था। हाफिज ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की बात कहकर यह संकेत दिया है कि गणतंत्र दिवस तक सुरक्षा बलों की चुनौतियां कम नहीं।


सेना और बीएसएफ को जहां सरहद पर घुसपैठ को रोकना चुनौती होगा तो दूसरी तरफ पुलिस और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को अंतरिम सुरक्षा को मजबूत करना चुनौती होगा। 
सीमा पर आतंकियों की मौजूदगी का एलर्ट
