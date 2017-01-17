बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'दंगल गर्ल' की जायरा हिम्मत बढ़ाने आगे आए कश्मीर के युवा
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:51 PM IST
ZAIRA WASEEM
PC: FILE PHOTO
बॉलीवुड फिल्म दंगल में गीता फोगाट का किरदार निभाने वाली श्रीनगर की जायरा वसीम की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती से मुलाकात के बाद शुरू हुई आलोचना अब चर्चा का विषय बन गई है। घाटी के युवा सवाल कर रहे हैं कि आखिर जायरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर माफी क्यों मांगी। जायरा को फेसबुक पर जबर्दस्त समर्थन मिल रहा है।
युवाओं का कहना है कि जायरा ने जब कुछ किया ही नहीं, तो उसे माफी मांगने की कोई जरूरत नहीं थी। स्थानीय युवा नासिर अली खान जो कि मनोरंजन के क्षेत्र से जुड़े हैं, का कहना है कि घाटी में लोगों की मानसिकता कट्टरपंथी हो चुकी है। जब भी कोई युवा मेहनत कर कामयाबी की सीढ़ियां चढ़ने लगता है तो उसका हौसला बढ़ाने के बजाए आलोचना की जाती है।
उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा होता आया है, हो रहा है और आगे भी होता रहेगा, लेकिन तुम इसकी परवाह किए बिना आगे बढ़ना चाहिए। बीनिश के अनुसार यहां के लोगों को गर्व होना चाहिए कि घाटी की लड़की ने इतनी कम उम्र में बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की। उसके अनुसार सब कुछ बदल गया लेकिन सोच नहीं बदली। कहा, जरूरत है सोच बदलने की।
