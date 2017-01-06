बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक-दो दिन में उठेगा मेजर अनीता की मौत से पर्दा
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:24 AM IST
आत्महत्या की जांच
मेजर अनीता की खुदकुशी मामले के पीछे की सच्चाई से जल्द ही पर्दा उठ जाएगा। पुलिस इस मामले को सुलझाने के काफी करीब पहुंच गई है। बेशक अनीता ने खुदकुशी की है, लेकिन उसे खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाया गया है। यह अब तक की जांच में साफ हो चुका है कि खुदकुशी किसी के उकसाने से ही हुई।
वहीं पुलिस ने इस मामले से जुड़े लगभग सभी लोगों के बयान दर्ज कर लिए हैं। सिर्फ मेजर के पूर्व पति और करीबी मेजर मित्र से पूछताछ होना बाकी है, क्योंकि इन दोनों से पूछताछ तभी होगी, जब इसमें 174 की कार्रवाई 306 में शुरू होगी।
सूत्रों का कहना है कि मेजर अनीता की मौत के बारे में जब पुलिस को पता चला, उसके एक दिन पहले ही अनीता की मौत हो चुकी थी। वह अपने कमरे में अकेली रहती थी, इस वजह से किसी को पता नहीं चल पाया। पुलिस ने इस मामले से जुड़े तमाम सबूतों की बारीकी से जांच की है।
सबूत इसी ओर इशारा कर रहे हैं कि अनीता ने मरने से पहले बहुत तनाव झेला। उसे खुदकुशी के लिए मजबूर कर दिया गया। करीब दो हफ्ते पहले मेजर अनीता ने बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा के सैन्य डिपो में अपने क्वार्टर में पिस्तौल से खुदकुशी कर ली थी। वह हिमाचल के चंबा की रहने वाली थी। मेजर अनीता के मरने से पहले तीन दिन तक उसका करीबी मेजर मित्र साथ था। मेजर ने अपनी नौकरी से छुट्टी ली हुई थी।
