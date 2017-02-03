आपका शहर Close

कश्मीर घाटी में फिर हिंसा भड़कने की आशंका, भारी सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:26 AM IST
heavy security on friday in kashmir valley

घाटी में तैनात जवानPC: फाइल फोटो

कश्मीर घाटी में एक बार भारी सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती की गई है। शुक्रवार को हिंसा भड़कने की आशंकाओं के बीच घाटी के तमाम जिलों में भारी सुरक्षा इंतजाम किए गए हैं। श्रीनगर समेत कश्मीर घाटी के कई इलाकों में शुक्रवार को जुमे की नमाज के बाद हिंसा भड़कने की आशंकाओं के बीच सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।
जानकारी के मुताबिक श्रीनगर के कई इलाकों में भारी सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती की गई है। श्रीनगर के नौहट्टा, रैनावारी, खान्यार समेत पुराने शहर के कई इलाकों में अतिरिक्त सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती की गई है। इसके साथ ही घाटी के अन्य जिलों में भी सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। 

कश्मीर में तनावपूर्ण हालातों के चलते आम जनजीवन बुरी तरह से प्रभावित है। हालांकि अब तक टेलीकॉम सर्विसेज और मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाओं पर किसी भी तरह की पाबंदियों की सूचना नहीं मिल सकी है। 
