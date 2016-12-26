बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जम्मू कश्मीर में कड़ाके की ठंड, लेह में -14 डिग्री के पास तापमान
Mon, 26 Dec 2016
जम्मू संभाग में हुई बर्फबारी
PC: Amar Ujala
कश्मीर में सफेद चादर बिछने के बाद सोमवार को सर्दी ने जोर पकड़ा लिया। घाटी के सभी स्थानों पर रात का पारा सामान्य से 2 से 3 डिग्री लुढ़क गया है। हड्डियां जमा देने वाली ठंड के बीच जनजीवन पटरी से उतरने लगा है। बर्फीली हवाओं से शीतलहर ने जोर पकड़ा है। इस बीच माइनस 13.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस पारे के साथ लेह सबसे सर्द रहा।
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी 28 और 29 दिसंबर को कश्मीर के पर्वतीय इलाकों में बर्फबारी हो सकती है। गत दिवस बर्फबारी के बाद कश्मीर में खून जमा देने वाली सर्दी पड़ रही है। सर्द हवाओं से हर कोई बेहाल है।
हालांकि घाटी के अधिकांश हिस्सों में दिन का पारा सामान्य से 3 से 4 डिग्री ऊपर चल रहा है, लेकिन रात के तापमान में इतनी ही गिरावट आई है। जम्मू संभाग में भी दिन का पारा सामान्य से 2 से 3 डिग्री ऊपर चल रहा है। जम्मू में दिन का तापमान सामान्य से एक डिग्री चढ़कर 21.3 और न्यूनतम दो डिग्री लुढ़ककर 6.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।
