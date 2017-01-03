बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर के सोपोर में सेना ने लश्कर आतंकी को किया ढेर
मुठभेड़ के दौरान मोर्चा संभाल जवान
उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले में सुरक्षाबलों के हाथ बड़ी कामयाबी लगी। सेना और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने बारामुला के सोपोर इलाके में मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकी को ढेर कर दिया।
सूत्रों से प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक बारामुला के सोपोर इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों को कुछ आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना मिली। जिस पर सेना की 52 राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप ने इलाके में सर्च अभियान शुरू किया।
इसी दौरान आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। जिस पर जवानों ने मुंहतोड़ जवाब देते हुए एक आतंकी को ढेर कर दिया। मारे गए आतंकी की पहचान उमर खताब के रूप में हुई है। वो आतंकी संगठन लश्कर से संबंध रखता है और इलाके में चार साल से सक्रिय था।
वहीं एक अन्य आतंकी के फरार होने की खबर है। सुरक्षाबलों ने दूसरे आतंकी की तलाश के लिए इलाके की घेराबंदी कर बड़े पैमाने पर सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू किया है। मारे गए आतंकी के पास से हथियार भी बरामद किए गए हैं।
