मंदिर में तोड़फोड़ के आरोपी को जमानत नहीं
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 12:29 AM IST
कोर्ट
PC: डेमो फोटो
जम्मू शहर के नानक नगर स्थित शिव मंदिर में तोड़फोड़ करने के आरोपी की जमानत याचिका को अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश जम्मू शहजाद अजीम ने खारिज कर दिया।
अदालत ने पाया कि आरोपी सुभाष कुमार ने याचिका में कई दलीलें पेश की हैं, लेकिन जिन धाराओं के तहत आरोपी के खिलाफ मामले दर्ज हैं, उसमें जमानत को जरूरी कानूनी आधार पूरा नहीं हो रहा है।
सुभाष कुमार के खिलाफ आरपीसी की धारा 120-बी, 295, 296 और 354 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। ऐसे में जब तक आरपीसी की धारा 497-बी के तहत अदालत संतुष्ट नहीं हो जाती, आरोपी को जमानत देना उचित नहीं है।
