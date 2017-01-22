बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सांबा में हत्या का आरोपी हुआ गिरफ्तार
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 05:02 PM IST
सांबा में घगवाल पुलिस ने विभिन्न पुलिस थानों से वांछित आरोपी को पकड़ा है। घगवाल पुलिस थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि बलवीर सिंह निवासी वार्ड नंबर 14 कठुआ के खिलाफ वर्ष 2012 में धारा 364, 382, 341, 323 के तहत मामला दर्ज था।
वह लंबे समय से पकड़ से बाहर था। पुलिस थाना कठुआ, लखनपुर, पीएस नगरी, हटली मोड़ और आरएस पुरा में भी उसके खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज था। उसे शनिवार को पकड़ लिया गया।
