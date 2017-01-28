आपका शहर Close

सड़क हादसे में चार लोग घायल

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 04:36 PM IST
4 injured in road accidents

सड़क दुर्घटना में 4 घायलPC: डेमो फोटो

जम्मू के झज्जर कोटली में कार और बस की टक्कर में चार लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को जीएमसी में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां उनकी इलाज चल रहा है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार जम्मू से उधमपुर की ओर जा रही कार झज्जर कोटली के पास उधमपुर से आ रही बस (जेके 02 बी, जे2953) की सीधी टक्कर हो गई।
इसमें कार सवार चार लोगों में से दो को गंभीर चोटें आईं व दो को हल्की चोटें आई हैं। मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने पुलिस के सूचना दी, व लोगों के दबाव पर दुर्घटना करने वाली बस से ही घायलों को जीएमसी लाया गया।

जहां आजाद अहमद (45) निवासी श्रीनगर, मोहम्मद शरीफ (25) निवासी श्रीनगर को ज्यादा चोटें आई हैं। गौरतलब है कि आजाद अहमद की तबीयत पहले से ही खराब थी। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
