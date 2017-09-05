बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर के शोपियां में आतंकियों की मौजूदगी के इनपुट, सेना का कासो जारी
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:27 AM IST
सुरक्षाबलों का सर्च ऑपरेशन
सोमवार सुबह आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना पर सुरक्षा बलों ने दक्षिणी कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले के आधा दर्जन से अधिक गांवों में कॉर्डन एंड सर्च आपरेशन (कासो) चला रखा है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकी मौजूदगी के इनपुट मिले थे।
इसी आधार पर हुस्नपोरा,नागबल, इसके साथ लगते कई गांवों में आतंकियों की तलाश के लिए कॉर्डन एंड सर्च आपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। इस सर्च ऑपरेशन में सेना की राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की एसओजी और सीआरपीएफ के जवान भी शामिल हो रहे हैं।
गौरतलब है कि इससे पूर्व पिछले सप्ताह भी शोपियां के कई गांवों में सेना की राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स रेजीमेंट द्वारा सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया गया था। वहीं बीते रोज काजीगुंड में हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद से ही दक्षिण कश्मीर में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।
