कश्मीर के शोपियां,कुलगाम में आतंकियों की मौजूदगी के इनपुट, सेना का कासो जारी
{"_id":"59b378ed4f1c1bf77f8b53c3","slug":"caso-in-shopian-and-kulgam-of-jammu-kashmir-valley","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902,\u0915\u0941\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u092a\u0941\u091f, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0938\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:45 AM IST
सुरक्षाबलों का सर्च ऑपरेशन
PC: file photo
शनिवार सुबह आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना पर सुरक्षा बलों ने दक्षिणी कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले के आधा दर्जन से अधिक गांवों में कॉर्डन एंड सर्च आपरेशन (कासो) चला रखा है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकी मौजूदगी के इनपुट मिले थे।
मिली सूचना के आधार पर सेना की 62 राष्ट्रीय रायफल्स (आरआर), पुलिस के स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप (एसओजी) और सीआरपीएफ की ओर से सोमवार की सुबह शोपियां जिले के करीब 6 गांवों को घेरे में लिया गया।
इस सर्च ऑपरेशन में सेना की राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की एसओजी और सीआरपीएफ के जवान भी शामिल हो रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि इससे पूर्व पिछले सप्ताह भी शोपियां के कई गांवों में सेना की राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स रेजीमेंट द्वारा सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया गया था।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
