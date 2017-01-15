बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
18 तक बढ़ाईं जम्मू संभाग के समर जोन स्कूलों में छुट्टियां
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 08:29 PM IST
शिक्षा विभाग ने जम्मू संभाग के समर जोन स्कूलों में चल रहीं सर्दियों की छुट्टियों को 18 जनवरी तक बढ़ा दिया है।
अब सभी सरकारी और निजी स्कूल 19 जनवरी (वीरवार) को खुलेंगे। शिक्षा विभाग ने 3 जनवरी को जम्मू संभाग के समर जोन स्कूलों के लिए 4 से 15 जनवरी तक सर्दियों की छुट्टियों का एलान किया था।
इस आदेश के तहत 16 जनवरी सोमवार को सभी सरकारी और निजी स्कूल खुलने थे। मौसम विभाग की ओर से जम्मू संभाग के अधिकांश इलाकों में अगले कुछ दिनों में बारिश और बर्फबारी की चेतावनी दी गई है। इसके चलते शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से छुट्टियां 18 जनवरी तक बढ़ाने का आदेश जारी किया गया है।
