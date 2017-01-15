आपका शहर Close

18 तक बढ़ाईं जम्मू संभाग के समर जोन स्कूलों में छुट्टियां

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 08:29 PM IST
winter holiday till 18 january

स्कूलPC: demo Pic.

शिक्षा विभाग ने जम्मू संभाग के समर जोन स्कूलों में चल रहीं सर्दियों की छुट्टियों को 18 जनवरी तक बढ़ा दिया है।
अब सभी सरकारी और निजी स्कूल 19 जनवरी (वीरवार) को खुलेंगे। शिक्षा विभाग ने 3 जनवरी को जम्मू संभाग के समर जोन स्कूलों के लिए 4 से 15 जनवरी तक सर्दियों की छुट्टियों का एलान किया था।

इस आदेश के तहत 16 जनवरी सोमवार को सभी सरकारी और निजी स्कूल खुलने थे। मौसम विभाग की ओर से जम्मू संभाग के अधिकांश इलाकों में अगले कुछ दिनों में बारिश और बर्फबारी की चेतावनी दी गई है। इसके चलते शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से छुट्टियां 18 जनवरी तक बढ़ाने का आदेश जारी किया गया है। 
