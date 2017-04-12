बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जम्मू केंद्रीय विवि में सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव उड़ान का आगाज
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 12:52 PM IST
jammu univercity
PC: Amar Ujala
केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय जम्मू में वीरवार को वार्षिक सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव उड़ान का आगाज हुआ। वाइस चांसलर प्रो. अशोक आइमा ने पारंपरिक ज्योति प्रज्वलित कर महोत्सव का आगाज किया। तीन दिवसीय महोत्सव के पहले दिन रंगोली, कोलाज मेकिंग और आन स्पॉट पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन हुआ।
रंगोली में विभिन्न विभागों से 118 प्रतिभागियों ने हिस्सा लिया। कोलाज मेकिंग में 27 और आन स्पॉट पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता में 23 प्रतिभागियों ने शिरकत की। अगले दो दिनों में लाइक वोकल सोलो, फोटोग्राफी, माइम, स्किट, मिमिक्री, फैंस ड्रेस, लोक समूह गीत और लोक नाच प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा।
प्रतियोगिताओं के परिणाम महोत्सव के आखिरी दिन 18 फरवरी को घोषित किए जाएंगे। इससे पूर्व वाइसं चांसलर प्रो. अशोक आइमा ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों को संस्कृति व खेल गतिविधियों में भी बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा लेना चाहिए।
