IPL-2017 IPL-2017

कश्मीर के स्कूलों के टाइम टेबल में होगा बदलाव

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 12:52 PM IST
time table of kashmir school will be changed

शिक्षा निदेशालय ने दिए निर्देशPC: डेमो फोटो

स्कूली शिक्षा निदेशालय कश्मीर के अनुसार एक अप्रैल 2017 से श्रीनगर नगर निगम के क्षेत्राधिकार के अंतर्गत स्कूलों के खुलने और बंद होने का समय सुबह नौ से दोपहर तीन बजे तक रहा करेगा। नगर निगम के बाहर के क्षेत्रों में समय सुबह दस से सायं चार बजे तक का रहेगा। 
