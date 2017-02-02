आपका शहर Close

दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंक की बड़ी साजिश नाकाम

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:03 AM IST
big conspiracy foiled in south kashmir by security forces

सेना ने नाकाम की आतंकी साजिशPC: FILE PHOTO

जम्मू कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा एक बड़े हादसे को नाकाम किया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा आतंकियों की एक बड़ी साजिश को नाकाम कर दिया गया है। 
 

कश्मीर में चौकसी और सतर्कता के साथ ड्यूटी पर तैनात सुरक्षाबलों ने पुलवामा जिले के अवंतिपोरा इलाके में जम्मू कश्मीर राजमार्ग पर आतंकियों द्वारा IED ब्लास्ट कराने के लिए लगाए विस्फोटकों को नाकाम कर दिया है। सूचना के मुताबिक पुलवामा के अवंतिपोरा इलाके के चरसू गांव में सुरक्षाबलों को आईईडी लगी होने की सूचना मिली थी। 

सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे सेना की 3 राष्ट्रीय रायफल्स रेजीमेंट और जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के जवानों द्वारा पूरे इलाके को घेर कर इस आईईडी को निष्क्रिय करने की कवायद शुरू की गई। जिसे बाद में बम डिस्पोजल स्कवायड की मदद से नाकाम करते हुए एक बड़े हादसे को होने से रोक दिया गया है। 
