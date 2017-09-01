बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जम्मू-कश्मीर में सैन्य वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, सेना के 13 जवान घायल
{"_id":"59a914a54f1c1bf0278b4b7c","slug":"army-vehicle-got-accident-in-reasi-district-of-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 13 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:35 PM IST
हादसे का शिकार हुआ सैन्य वाहन
PC: अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना के वाहन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की वजह से 13 जवान घायल हो गए हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक ये हादसा जम्मू संभाग के तहत आने वाले रियासी जिले में हुआ है जहां कटड़ा के पास धनसर बाबा नाम के स्थान के पास सेना के एक ट्रक के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की जानकारी मिली है।
सूत्रों के अनुसार इस ट्रक के खाई में गिरने से हुए हादसे में 13 जवानों के घायल होने की खबर है जिनमें से 3 को श्री माता वैष्णों देवी नारायणा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इसके अलावा घायल अन्य जवानों को स्थानीय अस्पताल में दाखिल किया गया है।
हादसे के बाद सेना के अधिकारी और जवान मौके पर पहुंचे हैं जिसके बाद स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से जवानों को रेस्कयू कर अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। वहीं हादसा कैसे हुआ इस बारे में जांच की जा रही है। अस्पताल में भर्ती जवानों की हालत स्थिर होने की बात कही जा रही है हालांकि अब तक सेना की ओर से इसपर कोई आधिकारिक बयान नहीं दिया गया है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a8fb3f4f1c1b15278b4b6a","slug":"these-five-amazing-skin-benefits-of-beer-will-change-your-personality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 personality","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a7b1004f1c1b0a278b4950","slug":"robot-army-set-up-by-chineese-company-wl-intelligent-technology-makes-world-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u094b\u092c\u094b\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a7f4ea4f1c1be2278b49b7","slug":"these-five-bedroom-tips-will-make-married-couples-happy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8cfe64f1c1b1e278b4ad2","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-takes-part-in-ganpati-visarjan-with-abram-suhana-and-gauri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a7f1054f1c1b52738b4919","slug":"mahabharata-actress-kunti-disappear-from-film-industry-know-her-life-jourrney","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0924\u0940', 30 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"59a8dc114f1c1b60738b4a88","slug":"haryana-police-issues-lookout-notice-against-dera-chief-adopted-daughter-honeypreet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u093e\u0930' \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0906\u0909\u091f \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8d20a4f1c1be4278b4ada","slug":"sharpshooter-sunil-sharma-killed-in-lucknow-police-encounter-at-morning","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939-\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e 15 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8067b4f1c1be4278b499d","slug":"mahendra-nath-pandey-to-be-next-bjp-president-on-uttar-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a44f1c4f1c1b89018b45b3","slug":"up-government-made-committee-for-shikshamitra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908, 30 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a019aa4f1c1b8f418b4adb","slug":"seize-all-properties-of-ram-rahim-orders-highcourt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a81dc44f1c1b55738b49d6","slug":"eid-leave-order-of-viral","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!