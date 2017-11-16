Download App
J&K: सेना और पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 3 आतंकियों को जिंदा पकड़ा

amarujala.com, Presented by: शारुख खान

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 01:10 PM IST
Anti-militancy operation in jammu and kashmir igp Munir Khan press conference

आईजी मुनीर खानPC: ani

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और पुलिस ने संयुक्त ऑपरेशन में बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। इस ऑपरेशन के तहत तीन आतंकियों को जिंदा पकड़ा गया है। जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के आईजी मुनीर खान ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर इसकी जानकारी दी। 
उन्होंने बताया कि सुरक्षाबलों और पुलिस ने संयुक्त ऑपरेशन चला रखा है। इसके ऑपरेशन में अब तक तीन आतंकियों को जिंदा पकड़ने में सेना और पुलिस को सफलता मिली है। इसमें एक आतंकी अभी घायल है। उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

आईजी के मुताबिक सुरक्षा बलों और पुलिस का संयुक्त ऑपरेशन 14 नवंबर से चल रहा है और जब तक यह अभियान चलाने की जरुरत पड़ेगी तब तक चलाया जाएगा। सुरक्षा बलों और पुलिस के बीच अच्छा तालमेल है। 
