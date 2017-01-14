आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कश्मीर से क्यों वापस बुला ली गईं CRPF की 45 कंपनियां, जानें वजह?

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:20 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
45 company crpf returned from kashmir

घाटी में तैनात जवानPC: PTI

कश्मीर घाटी में तेजी से सामान्य हो रहे हालात के चलते सीआरपीएफ की वापसी शुरू हो गई है। अब तक 45 कंपनियां जा चुकीं हैं। अन्य कंपनियों को आदेश मिलने के बाद वापस भेजा जाएगा। यहां से लौट रही कंपनियों की पांच राज्यों में होने वाले चुनाव के दौरान तैनाती की जाएगी।
सीआरपीएफ के प्रवक्ता राजेश यादव ने बताया कि घाटी के हालात में सुधार होने पर धीरे-धीरे कंपनियों को वापस भेजा जा रहा है। 15 कंपनियों को दिसंबर में भेजा गया था। इसके बाद 40 कंपनियों को भेजा जाना था। इनमें से 30 कंपनियां जम्मू पहुंच गईं हैं। शेष 10 कंपनियां एक-दो दिन में लौट जाएंगी। 

उन्होंने बताया कि कश्मीर हिंसा और खराब हालातों को नियंत्रण में करने के लिए इन अतिरिक्त कंपनियों को बुलाया गया था। ज्ञात हो कि 8 जुलाई को हिजबुल कमांडर बुरहान वानी के मारे जाने के बाद भड़की हिंसा को काबू में करने के लिए सीआरपीएफ की 102 अतिरिक्त कंपनियों को बुलाया गया था। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jammu kashmir srinagar jammu and kashmir More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

शाहिद कपूर की बहन की हुई गुपचुप सगाई, मिलिए शाहिद के जीजा से

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
shahid kapoor's sister sanah got engaged with mayank pahwa

इन टिप्स को अजमाएंगे तो बच सकता है टूटता रिश्ता

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
why men are unhappy in their relation know the reason

रोज व्यायाम नहीं कर पाते? फिट बॉडी के लिए ऐसा करना भी है कारगर

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Best things you can do for your body

एक लाख रुपए में बिका इस फिल्म का टिकट, जानें क्या है फिल्म का नाम

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
film ticket sell rupee one lakh

मुझे पता था कि टीम में दो कप्तान नहीं चल सकते: धोनी

  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
MS Dhoni Reveals Why He Left Captaincy of Indian Cricket Team

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

Most Read

चयन आयोग ने न्‍यूड फोटो सहित युवती को भेजा एडमिट कार्ड

Bihar SSC releases admit card with nude photo
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी: चुनाव में खपाने के ‌ल‌िए ले जा रहे थे 3 करोड़ के नए नोट!, 4 ग‌िरफ्तार

3 crore new notes seized from indirapuram ghaziabad, 4 arrested
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव: बैंक से पैसा निकालने जा रहे हैं तो पढ़ें ये अहम फरमान

income tax department releases rules for carrying money
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बिहार: आपस में भिड़े CISF के जवान, गोलीबारी में चार की मौत

Bihar: CISF jawan opens fire on four jawans in Aurangabad, two dead and two injured
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सुलह की खबरों के बीच एमएलसी लिस्ट घोषित, अखिलेश को बताया राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष

akhilesh group considers him as sp chief of party, announces mlc list
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सुरेश प्रभु हो गए हैरान-परेशान, फौरन कुर्सी छोड़कर चल दिए

when suresh prabhu stood up
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿