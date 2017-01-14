बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर से क्यों वापस बुला ली गईं CRPF की 45 कंपनियां, जानें वजह?
कश्मीर घाटी में तेजी से सामान्य हो रहे हालात के चलते सीआरपीएफ की वापसी शुरू हो गई है। अब तक 45 कंपनियां जा चुकीं हैं। अन्य कंपनियों को आदेश मिलने के बाद वापस भेजा जाएगा। यहां से लौट रही कंपनियों की पांच राज्यों में होने वाले चुनाव के दौरान तैनाती की जाएगी।
सीआरपीएफ के प्रवक्ता राजेश यादव ने बताया कि घाटी के हालात में सुधार होने पर धीरे-धीरे कंपनियों को वापस भेजा जा रहा है। 15 कंपनियों को दिसंबर में भेजा गया था। इसके बाद 40 कंपनियों को भेजा जाना था। इनमें से 30 कंपनियां जम्मू पहुंच गईं हैं। शेष 10 कंपनियां एक-दो दिन में लौट जाएंगी।
उन्होंने बताया कि कश्मीर हिंसा और खराब हालातों को नियंत्रण में करने के लिए इन अतिरिक्त कंपनियों को बुलाया गया था। ज्ञात हो कि 8 जुलाई को हिजबुल कमांडर बुरहान वानी के मारे जाने के बाद भड़की हिंसा को काबू में करने के लिए सीआरपीएफ की 102 अतिरिक्त कंपनियों को बुलाया गया था।
