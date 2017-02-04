आपका शहर Close

जम्मू-कश्मीर में नापाक मंसूबे ध्वस्त, 2 आतंकी ढेर

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, अमर उजाला/श्रीनगर

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:29 PM IST
2 terrorists killed in encounter in kashmir

सेना ने 2 आतंकियों को मार गिरायाPC: FILE PHOTO

जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना ने शनिवार को आतंकियों के नापाक मंसूबे ध्वस्त कर दिए हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामूला जिले में सेना ने 2 आतंकियों को मार गिराया है। सेना की ये कार्रवाई बारामूला जिले के सोपोर इलाके में हुई है। 
 

अब तक प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक सेना को बारामूला जिले के सोपोर में कुछ आतंकियों के छिपे होने की जानकारी मिली थी। इसके बाद सेना की 52 राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स के जवानों और जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस की एसओजी द्वारा सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया गया था। 

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक इस सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई जिसमें 2 आतंकियों के मारे जाने की खबरे हैं। हालांकि अब तक इस बारे में कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है। 
