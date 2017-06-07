आपका शहर Close

आईजी निसार अहमद को दी गई विदाई

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 01:11 AM IST
जम्मू (ब्यूरो)। पुलिस हेडक्वार्टर में आईजी निसार अहमद के लिए विदाई समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें मुख्य रूप से डायरेक्टर जनरल आफ पुलिस डा. एसपी वेद भी शामिल हुए। उन्होंने निसार अहमद खाने और उनके परिवार को बधाई दी। इस दौरान डीजीपी ने निसार अहमद के जीवन पर प्रकाश डालते हुए पुलिस विभाग में उनके द्वारा किए गए योगदान के लिए शुक्रिया किया। इस दौरान विभिन्न पुलिस अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी रही।
