नाले मे डूबने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:38 AM IST
लुधियाना में टुकड़ों में मिला बच्चे का शव
रामनगर के केला गांव में एक व्यक्ति की मौत नाले के तेज बहाव में बह जाने के कारण हो गई। मृतक बगड़ी निवासी लडाना के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार वीरवार को बगड़ी अपने भाई सराजो तथा पुत्र सादिक के साथ केला गांव में खरोल नाले को पार कर रहा था।
भारी बारिश के कारण नाले में पानी का बहाव काफी तेज था। इसके कारण उसके पांव लड़खड़ा गए और वह देखते ही देखते नाले में बह गया। हालांकि बगड़ी को उसके नाले मे डूबने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत भाई तथा पुत्र ने बचाने की कोशिश की। प्रयास विफल रहे। तुरंत इसकी सूचना स्थानी लोगों को दी गई।
ग्रामीणों ने उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी। कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद बगड़ी की लाश नाले से एक किलोमीटर दूर मिली। पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम करववाया।
